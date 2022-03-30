Glenn County Board of Supes proclaim March as Grand Jury Awareness month

To recognize the vital role it plays within the community, the Glenn County Board of Supervisors proclaimed March as Grand Jury Awareness month.
The grand jury is the means by which people who volunteer from every walk of life can participate to ensure that the institutions of government are responsive and fair to those who are governed. It also protects minority opinions or unpopular causes from persecution or prosecution. The grand jury concept has a long history and has adapted throughout the centuries to meet the needs and conditions of each time period.
Locally, the Glenn County Grand Jury Alumni Association (GCGJAA) was formed in October 2019 as a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing the Glenn County Grand Jury.
Although the GCGJAA helps support the grand jury, it in no way is involved in the workings, procedures or the investigations of the grand jury, according to a statement made by the organization.
“The Alumni Association is dedicated to promoting grand jury participation as well as informing the community the importance of service with the grand jury,” read the statement. “In order to enhance grand jury service the GCGJAA is charged with helping to inform through many venues with the rewards of grand jury service as well as promoting participation in this most important civic entity.”
According to a release issued by the GCGJAA, in past years it has been difficult for the court to recruit enough community members to serve on the grand jury.
“The Alumni Chapter was created with this in mind and to help community members with education,” read the release. “The Alumni has created a forum to explain what the jury does, the time element involved and the community service it does. Our Chapter has presented a power-point to many service groups, civic groups and schools describing the importance of the grand jury duties. People confuse the grand jury with the criminal jury and do not realize what is involved. In our presentations, we explain how the grand jury was created and the function it serves to our community.”
Today grand juries have three major areas of responsibility: In criminal cases the
grand jury decides whether a crime has been committed and if there is sufficient
evidence to charge a specific person with that crime; the grand jury has the power to
accuse public officials of improper actions in performing official duties; and in its civil
jurisdiction, the grand jury is the watchdog of local government.
According to the release, trial juries are traditionally composed of 12 members but grand juries tend to be much larger.
“Under California law, grand juries in counties with a population of over four million have 23 members; most counties have 19 members and counties under 20,000 population have 11 members,” read the release. “California is the only state that has in its Constitution a requirement for all 58 Counties to establish a grand jury yearly.”
The GCGJAA is affiliated with the California Grand Jurors’ Association, which gives a greater perspective on grand jury membership throughout the state. As affiliated members, county associations have greater access to information pertaining to happenings that affect grand juries and their service throughout the state.
For more information about the Glenn County Grand Jury or the GCGJAA, email gcgrandjury@gmail.com.