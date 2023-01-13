The Glenn County Public Works Agency last week closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek on County Road 306, just south of County Road 200, in both directions due to undermining, or weakening, of the roadway at the bridge approaches.
According to a release issued by Public Works, the bridge was closed Jan. 9 and k-rails were installed the following day to prevent access to the bridge. Message boards were also put into place on adjacent roadways in Orland and Elk Creek on Jan. 10 to alert motorists of the closure.
Public Works officials said a request for technical assistance for a bridge inspection was recently submitted to the California Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans and a Structure Maintenance & Investigations team from CalTrans conducted an initial inspection on Jan. 10.
“Due to the significant undermining of the roadway at both bridge approaches caused by scour and erosion, and the history of extensive scour at all of the supports, Caltrans Structure Maintenance & Investigations issued Record of Critical Findings on January 11, 2023, recommending the bridge be closed to all traffic,” officials said.
Public Works officials said the bridge will remain closed to all traffic until the approaches can be rebuilt and the entire structure can be accessed for evaluation.
“The Glenn County Public Works Agency has been in contact with Caltrans Structure
Maintenance & Investigations and will perform routine inspections of the channel to determine when the flow of water has subsided to the point where the substructure can be accessed for evaluation,” officials said. “We understand the impacts of this closure to the residents in the community, however, the safety of our residents and motorists is priority.”
Amy Travis, deputy director of the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services said county officials are uncertain how long the bridge will be closed at this time.
“The water needs to recede before we can get an engineer and bridge inspector on site to assess the damage and prepare a timeline and action plan,” said Travis.
For more information, call the Glenn County Public Works Agency at 530-934-6530 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/dept/public-works/road-bridge-maintenance/news.