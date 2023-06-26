Glenn County residents are being randomly selected to receive a phone call asking health-related questions in an effort to gather a snapshot of the county’s current health status and identify areas for improvement as part of the county’s Community Health Assessment.
Glenn County Public Health is working with The Logit Research Group to conduct the survey based on the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The phone calls will be made anytime between June 21- July 31, on landlines or cell phones and is expected to last about 20 to 25-minutes.
Glenn County Public Health decided to conduct the surveys through random selection phone calls in an effort to gather input from a diverse range of community members.
Public Health officials said by participating in the survey, community members will provide valuable insights and data that will shape Public Health’s programs, services, and health promotion activities to better meet the health needs of Glenn County’s children, youth, families, and seniors.
The BRFSS survey was specifically selected as it is the nation's leading system of health-related telephone surveys that collects data about residents regarding their health-related risk behaviors, chronic health conditions, and use of preventive services, according to Public Health.
Officials said the voluntary survey is convenient as it can be done in the comfort of the participant’s home, at a time that works best for them, and any question the participant does not wish to answer can be skipped.
All information provided is confidential, and results will be combined so no individual responses will be identifiable, Public Health guaranteed, adding The Logit Research Group will not ask for social security numbers or credit card information.
Glenn County Public Health officials expressed appreciation to the community in advance for participating in the voluntary survey, stating it will contribute to positive changes.
For questions, please call Public Health at (530)934-6588 or 1-800-655-5418. Additional information on the BRFSS survey can be found here https://www.cdc.gov/brfss/.