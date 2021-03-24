While Glenn County remains in the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework, it’s possible that the county could move to the next less restrictive tier next week.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said this week, the county met the metrics for the red tier and if the metrics are met again next week, the county could move to the tier allowing some restrictions to ease.
– Medina said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued new guidance for social distancing at schools.
According to the CDC, physical distance among school students can be reduced from six feet to three feet for elementary school students – a distance reduction that can also be considered for middle and high school students when community transmission is considered to be low enough.
– As of Tuesday, Glenn County had 40 active COVID-19 cases – six of which were hospitalized and 34 were self-isolating.
To date, there have been a total of 2,789 positive COVID-19 cases and 24 local virus-related deaths have been reported.
To view Glenn County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.
OptumServe
Recently, the OptumServe site in Orland began offering COVID-19 vaccines – it’s continuing to conduct testing as well.
Residents interested in making an appointment at the OptumServe vaccine site can schedule through the California MyTurn system at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.
Residents must meet the state vaccine eligibility criteria to access an appointment.
Medina said, to date, more than 5,000 vaccines have been administered through Public Health.
COVID-19 testing at the OptumServe site will now be available Mondays from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
The site is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19 – whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Walk-ins are available but appointments are recommended.
The OptumServe site is located at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
To make an appointment, call 1-888-634-1123 or visit lhi.care/covidtesting.