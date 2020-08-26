Glenn County entered its third day of meeting the metrics required for being removed from the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list, according to Glenn County Public Health.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said the state is expected to monitor the county for the next 14 days to see if those metrics continue to be met.
“If we are able to stay under the metrics, after those 14 days we can start the process to reopen schools and other things that were affected because we were on the monitoring list,” Medina said.
She said the governor is also expected to provide new guidance for the reopening process.
With Labor Day coming up, she also encourages residents to follow guidelines and practice social responsibility so the county can stay off of the monitoring list.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Glenn County has eight active COVID-19 cases. One person is hospitalized and seven are self-isolating.
A total of 433 Glenn County residents have contracted COVID-19 since March and 422 have recovered – a total of three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported locally.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are also accepted.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.