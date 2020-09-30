While Glenn County continues to be in the most restrictive tier, local stats are showing improvement.
According to the California Department of Public Health, as of Tuesday, the county has a test positivity rate of 6.1 percent and the new daily COVID-19 case metric is 8.8 new daily cases per 100,000 people.
Last week, Glenn County’s test positivity rate was 6.6 percent and the new COVID-19 case metric was 13.1 new daily cases per 100,000.
In order to move into the next less restrictive tier, Glenn County must meet both the new case count metric of less than seven new daily cases per 100,000 people and have a test positivity rate of less than eight percent.
CDPH updates data and tier assignments weekly on Tuesdays.
According to Glenn County Public Health, Glenn County had 31 active cases on Tuesday – with four hospitalized and 27 in self-isolation.
To date, 596 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 562 have recovered – there have been three coronavirus-related deaths in Glenn County since March.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.