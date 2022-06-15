Glenn County Board of Supervisors, District 5 representative Ken Hahn announced his resignation last week and will be stepping down effective June 22.
“I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve on the Glenn County Board of Supervisors,” said Hahn. “It was a pleasure to work with everyone. I can’t say enough about the people of District 5 in Glenn County, the Glenn County staff, the department heads and my fellow board members. I appreciate them and their hard work.”
Hahn was elected into office in January 2021, serving Glenn County residents in District 5 for one and a half years.
According to a release issued by the Glenn County Board of Supervisors, Hahn served on numerous committees and commissions during his tenure. He was an advocate for employee telecommuting, the Hamilton City Fire Department, the Hamilton City Community Services District and the Hamilton City Clean-up – which took place on Saturday.
“Supervisor Hahn took pride in representing the County of Glenn where he was born, raised and lived for 60 plus years of his life,” read a release. “He has continuously provided valuable insight and assistance to the County of Glenn and his colleagues during his time on the Board.”
Upon his resignation, Hahn plans to relocate to Redding to be closer to his family and grandchildren. He also plans to travel with his wife, who recently retired.
According to the release, Hahn encouraged the board and staff to continue their efforts related to code enforcement, drought and Sites Reservoir.
County officials said the governor will appoint an interested Glenn County District 5 resident to fill the soon-to-be-vacant position.