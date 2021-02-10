The Glenn County Environmental Health Department was contacted by the California Office of Emergency Services regarding a diesel fuel spill, according to a Proposition 65 notification.
The department was contacted on Jan. 29.
According to the notification, the responsible party stated a saddle tank cracked causing the release of approximately 35 gallons of diesel fuel on Commerce Lane in Orland.
The fuel spilled onto the surrounding concrete and about a half to one gallon entered a nearby storm drain – no drinking water was impacted, according to the notification.
Haz-mat One was contacted to perform proper containment, cleanup and disposal.
An incident/cleanup report will be submitted to the Glenn County Environment Health Department.