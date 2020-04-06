The Glenn County Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a press release.
The 2020 fair was set to take place May 14-17
“The Glenn County Fair Board of Directors and Fair Management have been carefully monitoring the situation and working with our local and state government officials,” is was stated in the press release. “The health and safety of our fair staff, volunteers and patrons is our utmost priority.”
The decision to cancel the fair was made by the board of directors on April 1 during an emergency board meeting, in accordance with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state of California’s recommendations to stay at home.
“This is a difficult time for all of us and we realize the economic impact this has on the fair industry, our partners, exhibitors and community,” it was stated in the press release.
An ad-hoc livestock committee is being formed to explore options related to online sale. More information regarding this will be released as if becomes available.
The fair staff will be working on refunds and will be in touch over the next couple of weeks – the fair office is currently closed to the public.
For more information, email glenncountyfair@gmail.com or visit www.glenncountyfair.org.
“Please continue to practice social distancing to help mitigate the spread of the disease and keep our Glenn County community safe,” it was stated in the release. “We will look forward to celebrating with you when all this is over, May 20-23, 2021.”
The Willows Lamb Derby festivities have also been canceled this year. The pageants will be postponed and new dates will be announced later.
For more information, visit the Willows Lamb Derby Inc Facebook page.