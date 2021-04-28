The annual Glenn County Fair will return this year.
“We are all over the moon excited to be able to host the annual Glenn County Fair this year,” said Miki
Martin, CEO of the Glenn County Fairgrounds, in a press release. “Our community missed it so much last year.”
According to the press release, fair management has worked with Glenn County Public Health over the last few months and have developed a plan to adhere to the current guidelines in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework. The current plan under the red tier allows for outdoor live events, such as the Glenn County Fair, to host up to 15 percent of maximum grounds capacity.
This year’s theme is a “redo” of the canceled 2020 Glenn County Fair, “Sweet Delights and Carnival Lights.”
Carnival lights and sweet treats are just some of the things coming back to the county during May’s event – the Glenn County Fair will also have fair foods like corn dogs and lemonade, outdoor entertainment like pig races and musical entertainment, grandstand events, shopping and more.
The fair will take place May 20 through May 23 – the Junior Livestock Auction will take place on May 22, beginning at 10 a.m.
The auction will be held in person and streamed live online through ez2bid.com, buyers may register online anytime.
Some modifications will be in place to accommodate for guidelines, according to the press release. Fair patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time online, limited tickets will be sold each day to follow the guidance.
All guests will be asked to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, like wearing a mask, keeping the distance from others not in one’s family group and washing hands frequently.
“The health and safety of all our guests is a top priority,” Martin said in the press release.
Pre-sale carnival wristbands and discounted admission tickets are available at www.glenncountyfair.org.