The Glenn County Fair Board of Directors met Tuesday night for an emergency meeting regarding COVID-19 and its impact on the fairgrounds, according to a press release.
As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, the board decided that all interim events at the fairgrounds are canceled until May 10.
The property and office will be closed to the public for the time being.
As this is an ever changing situation, visit www.glenncountyfair.org and follow the Glenn County Fairgrounds on social platforms for updates.
The Glenn County Fair, May 14-17, falls just outside of the recommended eight-week cancelation of large events.