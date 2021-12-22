For the 18th year in a row, the Glenn County Fairgrounds was lit up by thousands of lights for the five day Avenue of Lights event.
“The Avenue of Lights is a drive-thru light show featuring over a mile of beautiful Christmas scenes and thousands of twinkling lights all viewed from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle,” read a release issued by the Glenn County Fairgrounds.
Kathy Bartels, CEO of the Glenn County Fairgrounds, said attendance at last year’s event was record high due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.
This year, however, the Fairgrounds was able to bring back the traditional features at the North Pole Lodge, including photos with Santa, Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, yummy treats served by Orland Historical Society and a display of model trains.
“Everyone was very happy to have the North Pole Lodge back,” said Bartels. “It was a big hit, very busy.”
Back by popular demand, some favorite concession stands from the Fair were also onsite, serving up fair food including corn dogs, fries and funnel cake.
Overall, Bartels said attendance was great this year, although it was down a bit from the 2019 installment due to the recent storm.
“Wednesday’s rain and wind was a bit crazy, but we need it so no complaints from me,” said Bartels.
According to Bartels, the highlight of this year’s event for her was being able to offer the full experience to the community once again after the modified version of the event last year.
“I worked every night and it is always so great to see everyone,” said Bartels. “People were happy, this event brings so much joy to the kids and adults alike that it is fun to be a part of.”
Bartels said she cannot thank the staff and volunteers that helped make this event so special each year.
“They know exactly what to do and for that I am very grateful!,” said Bartels.