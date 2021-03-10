The Glenn County Fairgrounds was given the OK to host an in-person junior livestock grading event and auction with modifications by the Glenn County Public Health Department this year.
Miki Martin, CEO of the Glenn County Fairgrounds, said there were only a handful of fairs that were able to host livestock programs last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so they were able to reach out to those managers and draft plans based on successful events.
“We are looking forward to it,” Martin said. “... It was of course disappointing to everyone last year (that we had) to cancel … When we got the approval, it was both relief and excitement. It’s been very well-received by the livestock community and Glenn County. Everybody is looking forward to being able to come in person.”
Last year, the Glenn County Fair and Junior Livestock Auction were canceled amid concerns around COVID-19.
Martin said in order to limit the number of people at the fairgrounds during the grading event and auction, shows and sales will take place over four days – with hog grading and sale taking place on Tuesday, May 18; steer and small animals grading and sale taking place on Wednesday, May 19; sheep and goat grading and sale taking place on Thursday, May 20; and dairy grading and sale taking place on Friday, May 21.
She said the exhibitors will be able to be at the fairgrounds on the day they’re selling their animals, along with two guardians per family/child, and buyers will have the option to go to the fairgrounds to bid in person or the auction will also be livestreamed. The event is closed to the general public.
She said they will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines – such as requiring masks, having people staying socially distanced and in their own pods, sanitization and more.
Martin said they are watching the COVID-19 numbers and hope to host the 2021 Glenn County Fair.
“We’re just waiting to see how the vaccine rollout goes and hopefully the numbers will continue to go down and (we can) put something together safely,” Martin said.
The fair is tentatively scheduled for May 20-23 and, she said, anything they are able to do for the fair will happen on those days – even if it’s a modified event.
“We’re just very excited about this opportunity and brining a sense of normalcy back,” Martin said.
For more information and to keep track of updates, visit www.glenncountyfair.org.