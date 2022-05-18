Glenn County Fairgrounds to host tribute to fallen veterans exhibit during fair

To remind Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while wearing our country’s uniform, the Glenn County Fairgrounds will host the emotional exhibit, “Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers of Post-9/11 Fallen from the War on Terror,” during the Glenn County Fair Thursday through Sunday.
“The memorial includes 32 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5,000 of our nation’s military Fallen since 9/11/2001,” read a release issued by the Glenn County Fairgrounds. “This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in late 2017.”
“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members,” said Bill Williams, Vice President and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, the non-profit responsible for this memorial. “This memorial is created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all across the nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our Fallen from one of the longest wars in our nation’s history. We are thankful to the Glenn County Fairgrounds for hosting this beautiful and somber memorial.”
According to the release, this national memorial also includes Tribute Towers to recognize our service men and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on our overseas bases. Those who return from war with the invisible wounds of Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) and succumb to suicide are also included on Tribute Towers to recognize the tragedy of PTS.
Organizers are still asking for help in contacting Gold Star families to include every single American who has died since 9-11-2001 in The War on Terror. There is no fee for families. Those that would like to have a loved one included are asked to visit the Remembering Our Fallen website and provide basic information and two photos for their Fallen loved one.
For more information, visit www.rememberingourfallen.org.