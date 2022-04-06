A candidate forum for all Glenn County primary races in the upcoming election will be held on Thursday.
The forum, which will be held at the Glenn County Office of Education Conference Center, 131 East Walker St., Orland, will begin with a meet and greet at 5 p.m. followed by the candidate forum from 6-8 p.m.
“There will be a screening process for potential questions to be asked by the audience,” read a release issued by the farm bureau. “Additionally, there will be a timekeeper to make sure that each candidate has the same amount of time to respond to each question.”
Candidates in the June 7 primary election include Ryan Bentz and Jim Scribner running for county superintendent of schools, Jim Yoder and Gary L. Hansen running for the Glenn County Board of Supervisors Fourth District seat and incumbent Richard L. Warren Jr. and Justin Gibbs running for sheriff-coroner.
Incumbent Dwayne R. Stewart is running unopposed for district attorney and Monica Rossman is running unopposed for the Glenn County Board of Supervisors District Two seat.
Incumbent Donald Cole Byrd is running for Glenn County Superior Court Judge, Department 1 and incumbent Sendy Perez is running for assessor/clerk recorder.
For more information, call the Glenn County Farm Bureau at 530-865-9636 or email gcfb@glennfarmbureau.com.