Farmers and ranchers have just over a week to nominate candidates to serve on the Glenn County Farm Service Agency Committee.
“The Aug. 2 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Michele Clark, Acting Executive Director for FSA in Glenn County. “Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in our county.”
According to a release issued by the Glenn County FSA office, Glenn County is accepting nominations for LAA #1 this year, which includes producers in the northeast part of Glenn County.
Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program, and reside in the
LAA up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits, it was stated in the release.
More than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county
Committees nationwide, according to the release, and each of these committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms.
“Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates,” it was stated in the release. “USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote, and hold office.”
To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form or an FSA-669-A-3 for urban county committees. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 1.
For more information or to get involved, call the Glenn County FSA office at 934-4601.