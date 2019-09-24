The American Cancer Society is hosting the first Glenn County Fight For a Cure 5K on Saturday.
Money raised during the event helps fund cancer research, provides information, supports people who are facing cancer and educates the community about cancer causes and ways to prevent it.
“We are excited to bring Glenn County residents together for something new that will support the mission,” it was stated in a press release. “Our mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Glenn County volunteer teams and individuals have been passionate, generous and very successful over the past decade.”
The Glenn County Fight For a Cure 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place at Sycamore Park in Willows on Saturday, Sept. 28. The check in registration booth will open at 8 a.m., the opening ceremony will be at 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at approximately 9:20 a.m.
The event is planned to continue into the afternoon at the park – there is going to be Round Table pizza, raffles and other activities, according to the press release.
Everyone is invited to attend – survivors don’t have to run or walk to attend.
Registration is $25 for adults and $10 for youth. A limited number of T-shirts will be available for purchase at the event.
A number of local teams, individuals and businesses are set to participate, according to a press release. Some of which include Walking for Hope, Terminators, Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency, Glenn County Medical Center and Round Table Pizza.
Other businesses supporting the 5K include Hutson Insurance Agency, Titus Properties, Easy Self Storage, Round Table Pizza, Tri-Counties Bank and B. Scott Hood Orthodontics of Chico.
People can register online at www.main.acsevents.org/GlennCountyFightForACure5k.
For more information, contact Matthew Foor at matthew.foor@cancer.org or 566-7538.