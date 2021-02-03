Glenn County fire departments to host fundraisers

Local fire departments will be hosting fundraisers – with modifications amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, the Orland Fire Department will host its 66th annual Spaghetti Feed.
Justin Chaney, chief of the department, said the annual dinner will be a drive-through due to COVID-19.
The fundraiser raises money for equipment, Chaney said.
While there isn’t planned to be a cake auction this year, there will be some small raffle prizes available. Chaney said raffle prizes will be set up outside so people can see what’s available.
The drive-through feed will take place Saturday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. People will drive around the back of the firehouse, located at 810 Fifth St., Orland, to pick up food and purchase raffle tickets.
Delivery is also available – to request delivery, call 865-1625.
Chaney said there is no minimum donation to attend, people can give what they would like.
“Just please come support the fire department,” Chaney said.
Capay Volunteer Fire Department
The Capay Volunteer Fire Department will host its 56th annual fundraiser dinner on Sunday, March 7.
“Your support plays an important part in allowing the department to function and maintain high-quality fire protection, rescue and medical services in our area,” it was stated in a press release. “Essential things like medical training and certification are paid for by your donations.
According to the press release, food will be served through drive-up and take-out from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Capay Elementary School, at Fourth Avenue and Cutting Avenue.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under, and free for preschoolers.
A raffle will not take place this year.
“During this difficult time, remember that we are still here, providing essential services, reliably and professionally, to our district and surrounding departments,” it was stated in the press release. “Our members are committed volunteers who serve their community regardless of the personal sacrifice.”
Donations can be made to Capay Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Fourth Ave., Orland.
Bayliss Volunteer Fire Department
The Bayliss Fire Department is not able to host its annual Tri-Tip and Chicken Barbecue this year, according to a Facebook post form the department.
Instead of the dinner, they are hosting a gun raffle – six guns will be raffled off.
The raffle will be livestreamed on Facebook on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m.
The winner must be at least 18 years old and taxes and fees are the responsibility of the owner.
It’s asked that people contact one of the Bayliss firefighters to purchase tickets – tickets cost $20.
For more information, visit the Bayliss Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
Information on the Willows Fire Department’s annual fundraiser wasn’t available prior to publication.