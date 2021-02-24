Grant funding helped local fire departments purchase extrication equipment, according to a press release from the Willows Fire Department.
In October, grant funding was obtained for the purchase of new battery-powered extrication equipment – known as the “jaws of life.”
This purchase was made possible through grant dollars from the Office of Traffic Safety.
Two full sets of vehicle extrication tools were purchased as well as a combination tool – full sets of equipment will be placed in Orland and Willows and the combination tool will be placed in Artois.
“The addition of these tools procured through the Office of Traffic Safety will bring unprecedented interagency compatibility up and down the I-5 and Old Highway 99 corridor,” it was stated in the press release. “This will lead to more effective emergency operations at scene and will lead to increases in patient outcomes.”