Glenn County healthcare workers are continuing to be vaccinated for COVID-19, according to Glenn County Public Health.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said this week, they are hoping to complete vaccinating hospital staff, skilled-nursing staff and clinic healthcare staff and start vaccinating first responders.
She said, as they’re working to vaccinate the Phase 1A population, the state is finalizing who will be vaccinated in Phase 1B.
The plan is to start giving the Phase 1A population the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of Jan. 11, she said.
Medina said they have been using the Pfizer vaccine and could start using the Moderna one next week.
As of Tuesday morning, Glenn County has 176 active COVID-19 cases.
Eight people are hospitalized and 168 are self-isolating at home.
Last week, two local coronavirus-related deaths were reported – both were people in their 80s with underlying health conditions – bringing the local total to 14 deaths.
Since March, there have been 1,392 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,202 people have recovered.
To view Glenn County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.
People can continue to be tested at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland, Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
The site will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday.
Appointments are highly recommended – those who don’t have an appointment will be asked to register online while waiting but there is no guarantee that they will be able to get an appointment on the same day.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.