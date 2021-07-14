Glenn County will be hosting bottled water distribution events for residents impacted by dry wells due to the drought.
The bottled water was donated by Amazon to Glenn County with the assistance of Assemblyman James Gallagher, according to a press release.
“The County of Glenn is grateful for the partnership with Assemblyman Gallagher’s Office and Amazon,” it was stated in the press release.
The water distribution will be coordinated by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services with assistance from the Volunteers in Partnership with the Sheriff and the Orland Volunteers in Police Services.
The bottled water distribution events will take place today (Wednesday, July 14) and July 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland.
Those picking up water are required to be a resident of Glenn County, must complete a Glenn County Dry Well report and there is a limit of 10 cases per household.
Additional events may be scheduled based on supply.
It’s asked that people don’t bring donations to the water donation sites.
“We understand our community wants to help, however, we are unable to accept individual donations at this time,” it was stated in the press release. “Although we appreciate the donations of goods and supplies, it is very difficult to manage and distribute.”
Well Incident
Reporting system
Glenn County launched a Well Incident Reporting system, according to the press release.
The electronic reporting system is available at www.countyofglenn.net/Drought, select “Dry Well Reporting” from the menu.
This report can be completed from a computer or smart phone.
The county can also assist people with completing the report by phone if one doesn’t have a computer or smartphone. For assistance, call the Glenn County Planning & Community Development Department at 934-6540 or visit a bottled water distribution event.
Residents who have completed a report with the California Department of Water Resources are asked to also complete a Glenn County report.
“The information gathered through the well incident reporting system is crucial to our ability to develop a statistical analysis to better understand our groundwater system, to identify patterns and trends, and to establish a clear understanding of the impact that the drought is having on our community,” it was stated in the press release. “The information will also assist the county in forecasting the potential future impacts that this drought will have on our community and will allow us to develop measures that will mitigate those impacts on our residents. In addition, this information will provide valuable support for our request for State and Federal resources to assist our community with the impacts from the drought.”
For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought or visit the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.