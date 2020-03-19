Glenn County continues to have no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, however, community spread has been documented in the Sacramento and Bay Area regions, according to a press release from the Glenn County Emergency Operations Center.
“The health of our community depends on everyone doing what they can to limit the spread of disease,” it was stated in the press release. “Social distancing is crucial to decrease the transmission of this virus.”
Glenn County is implementing a number of protective actions as a result of COVID-19. Businesses and the general public are asked to follow the guidelines set forth by the state of California:
- Restaurants should switch to pick-up, drive-through or delivery options and should close seated dining.
- Bars, night clubs, breweries and wineries should close.
- Mass gatherings are to be canceled or rescheduled. The public should avoid holding gatherings of any kind and should promote social distancing and isolation.
- The general public, especially those who are at higher risk of complications from the virus (people over the age of 65 or those who have chronic health conditions) should limit travel to essential activities, such as work, healthcare, groceries, etc.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county is recommending the public follow these guidelines. Should the need arise, these recommendations could be elevated to an order.
According to the press release, stores have diminished supplies. The supply chain and restocking of supplies has been delayed due to winter weather in the north state
Trucks have been delayed due to road closures resulting in decreased supply at local stores.
“Please understand that supplies will be replenished when the weather lifts,” it was stated in the press release. “Be courteous to your fellow community members and avoid the temptation to buy more than you need.”
Testing for COVID-19 is available in Glenn County. It’s limited to patients who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for the virus and requires a physician order.
Testing should only be sought by people who are ill and require medical attention. It’s asked that people not call Glenn County Public Health for a test but contact their primary provider.
Glenn Medical Center, in conjunction with Glenn County Public Health, will begin staging temporary medical surge equipment near the hospital. Trailers and a mobile medical tent hospital may be staged for us should they see an increased demand on the local healthcare system.
If you are sick:
- Stay home. COVID-19 symptoms are fever, cough and/or shortness of breath.
- If your symptoms worsen, contact your healthcare provider.
- If you have shortness of breath or require immediate medical assistance, seek emergency medical attention as needed.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the new state website at covid19.ca.gov, the local webpage www.countyofglenn.net/covid19, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, Butte-Glenn 2-1-1 or visit the Glenn County Health & Human Services Agency or Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.