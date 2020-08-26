Glenn County has met the state of California metrics for COVID-19 for three consecutive days and has been removed from the state's monitoring list, according to a press release.
The number of daily positive cases has decreased as well as overall test positivity rate.
In addition, the number of tests conducted daily has increased which has led the county to exiting the state's monitoring list.
“Every resident played a part in accomplishing this goal of decreasing the spread of disease,” said Jared Garrison, Glenn County health officer. “Through increased testing to identify and contain this disease, to social distancing, our residents have done what was necessary to slow disease transition.”
Glenn County will now enter a 14-day period at which time the metrics cannot go outside the parameters set by the state for more than three consecutive days.
Additional guidance on reopening is expected to be provided by the state on Friday, according to the press release. Until guidance is received, no changes to modified business operations may occur.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Glenn County has seven residents positive for COVID-19 – 424 residents have recovered and three residents have died.
According to the press release, it's important the people continue healthy behaviors to limit the spread of disease:
– Wash hands often.
– Maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
– Stay home if sick.
– Avoid touching one's face.
– Limit nonessential travel.
– Avoid gatherings.
– Avoid sick people.
– Wear a facial covering when in public or common spaces.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.