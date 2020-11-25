The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office and Orland Police Department announced last week that they don't plan on enforcing a new stay-at-home order from the California Department of Public Health, according to separate press releases from the departments.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a mandatory overnight stay-at-home order that is to be observed throughout most of California to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases. The measure came just days after the governor enacted a dramatic rollback of reopenings.
The measure affects all counties that are in the “purple tier” – that includes Glenn County and many other nearby counties.
The order issued by the CDPH will prohibit most nonessential activity outside the home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in these counties. The restriction went into effect on Saturday and lasts through Dec. 21 – but it could be extended.
Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren said in a press release that he decided that the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office will not be determining compliance with, or enforcing compliance of, any health or emergency orders related to curfews, staying at home, Thanksgiving or other social gathering inside or outside the home, maximum occupancy or mask mandates.
The department won’t dispatch deputies for those purposes either, according to the press release.
Warren said in the release that Government Code section 8627 authorizes the governor, during a state of emergency, to “promulgate, issue and enforce such orders and regulations as are deemed necessary” and section 8567 states that such orders “shall have the force and effect of law.” Section 8665 makes violation of such an order a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or by imprisonment not to exceed six months or both.
However, according to the press release, section 26602 gives the sheriff the authority, but not the obligation, to enforce such orders, Warren said in the release.
Orland Police Chief Joe Vlach said in a press release that the officers will not be using this “new tool” for determining compliance with, or enforcing compliance, of any health orders and dispatch will not be sending officers or deputies for these types of calls.
“We will continue focusing our efforts on criminal activity and relying upon probable cause when making criminal arrests and, as a reminder, we do enforce park ours and noise ordinances,” Vlach said in the press release.
Warren said in the press release that if there is the potential criminal behavior or potential for impacts to public or personal safety, the department will continue to respond appropriately.
“Please understand this only applies to the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office. State, county or city agencies may be actively enforcing these orders and therefore violating these orders could subject the public to criminal and civil penalties up to and including imprisonment,” Warren said in the press release.
Vlach said in the press release that north state medical facilities have been greatly impacted by the recent surge of hospitalizations and bed space is “at a premium.”
“We feel the best way to protect our hospital capacity is for our community to practice personal responsibility to limit potential exposure and slow the spread,” Vlach said.
For more information on the state's order, visit the CDPH website at https://bit.ly/379odMQ.