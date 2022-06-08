The Orland, Willows, Bayliss and Elk Creek libraries will host a Summer’s Reading Program and this year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
According to a release issued by the libraries, reading logs became available June 1 but participants of all ages can sign up and begin their reading any time during the summer.
“All participants will be awarded prizes and can be entered to win grand prizes as well as participate in a range of free activities that are designed to encourage and support a love of reading,” read the release.
Library officials said they have partnered with some local organizations to present a dynamic summer program full of events for kids and families.
“With the support of the Friends of the Library groups and local donors, the Orland Free Library will host the Wild Things Animal Show on June 22 at 11 a.m. with the afternoon performance to be held at 1 p.m. at the Willows Public Library,” read the release.
Special themed events will include a Wild Things: Animal of the World Show, an ice cream social hosted by Glenn County Farm Bureau, an obstacle course offered in partnership with the Local Childcare Planning Council/Glenn County Office of Education and much more, according to the release.
“Stop by the library or check your local library’s website to find the full schedule of events,” read the release. “There’s also a serious side to summer reading. Research has shown that reading over the summer prevents reading loss. Studies also indicate students who read recreationally outperform those who don’t. Students read more when they can choose materials based on their own interests.”
The public Libraries are committed to supporting lifelong learning educational enrichments for all families, said officials.
Reading logs must be returned by Aug. 15 to be eligible for the raffles.
To learn more about the summer reading adventure at the library, call the Orland Library at 530-865-1641, the Willows Library at 530-934-5156 or check out their Facebook and Instagram pages and websites.