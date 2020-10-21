Glenn County is meeting the COVID-19 metrics for next less restrictive tier for the first time. However, to move from the purple tier to the red tier, the county must meet that criteria for two consecutive weeks.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had a new case rate of 5.8 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a 4 percent test positivity rate, according to the California Department of Public Health.
In order to move into the next less restrictive tier, the county must have a new case rate of less than seven per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of less than 8 percent.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said if the county can continue to meet those metrics and move into the red tier, churches can host services indoors and restaurants can have indoor dining with modifications and more.
If the county can remain in the red tier for two weeks, schools can open for in-person instruction.
As of Tuesday, there were 10 active cases in Glenn County – one of which is hospitalized and nine are self-isolating.
Since March, there have been a total of 647 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Glenn County, 634 recoveries and three deaths.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are also accepted.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.