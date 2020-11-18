Due to an unprecedented surge in the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases, California has applied the “emergency brake” and has placed Glenn County, along with several other northern California counties, back into the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said the state can reassess counties’ tier placement more often due to the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases – previously, the state updated the tier assignments on Tuesdays.
According to a press release from Glenn County Public Health, schools are not required to close for in-person instruction at this time.
Sectors open outdoor operations only include restaurants; places of worship; gyms and fitness centers; bars, pubs and breweries if they offer sit-down, outdoor meals; and family entertainment centers.
Sectors open for indoor operations include all retail (maximum 25 percent capacity); hair salons and barbershops; libraries (maximum 25 percent capacity); nail salons and electrolysis operations; personal care services; professional sports (without live audiences); and shopping centers (maximum 25 percent capacity).
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had 65 active COVID-19 cases – nine of which are hospitalized and 56 are self-isolating.
There have been a total of 791 positive cases in the county since March – there have been six deaths in the county.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The site will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Medina said that because the site has been meeting capacity, they are encouraging people to make appointments.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.