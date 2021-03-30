Glenn County moved to the less-restrictive red tier from the purple in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework.
Glenn County is averaging 9.7 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people and has a case positivity rate of 4.8 percent.
The move to the red tier means restaurants can resume indoor operations with modifications, along with movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers.
Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will also be opening to those 50 years and older starting April 1 followed by all residents 16 and older on April 15.
Those currently eligible include people 65 and older; people 16-64 years old with certain high-risk medical conditions or disabilities; people living in congregate facilities; and employment-based sectors including healthcare providers, emergency services personnel, education and childcare providers, food and agriculture personnel, public transit personnel, couriers, and janitors serving in those sectors.
The OptumServe site in Orland offers COVID-19 vaccines – to make an appointment, visit www.myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.
For more information on COVID-19 in Glenn County, visit www.countyofglenn.net/covid19.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had 46 active COVID-19 cases – five of which were hospitalized and 41 were self-isolating.
Since March, there have been a total of 2,816 positive cases in the county, 2,745 closed cases and 25 virus-related deaths.
To view Glenn County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.