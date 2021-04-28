Glenn County is moving to a less-restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework.
The shift to the orange tier allows more businesses and activities to reopen, and increases capacities and operations for some businesses already open.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County was averaging 2.9 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people and had a 1.8 percent test positivity rate.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had 10 active COVID-19 cases – one of which was hospitalized and nine are self-isolating.
In total, the county has had 2,880 positive cases, 2,845 closed cases and 25 virus-related deaths.
To view the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
According to a press release from Glenn County Public Health, the California Department of Public Health and the Wester States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup supports the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to life the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The temporary pause was initiated out of an abundance of caution – of more than 7.9 million doses administered nationally, there have been at least a dozen reported cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets.
Clinics in California are able to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately as long as appropriate educational materials are provided to inform patients of the vaccines “low risk” of associated health effects and other available vaccine options, according to the press release.
Glenn County vaccine providers will continue to provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as an option to residents.
According to the California Department of Public Health, 42 percent of Glenn County’s eligible population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine – 32 percent are fully vaccinated and 10 percent are partially vaccinated.
The county’s coverage is lower than the state’s average of 57.9 percent of residents with at least one dose, however, its vaccine coverage is similar to other counties in the region.
Glenn County residents 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
For a full list of providers or for more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.