Glenn County moved from the most-restrictive purple tier to the less-restrictive red tier of the state's COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
According to a press release from the Glenn County Public Health Department, the shift allows more businesses and activities to reopen – such as restaurants are able to reopen for indoor operations at 25 percent capacity; places of worship can reopen for indoor operations at 25 percent capacity or less than 100 people, whichever is less; retail stores can increase operations to 50 percent capacity; and gyms and fitness centers can reopen to indoor operations at 10 percent capacity.
This change in tiers can also lead to further school reopenings, however, Glenn County must maintain the red tier status for an additional two weeks prior to middle schools and high schools reopening for in-person instruction.
Glenn County Public Health will be working with school partners to plan for the return to in-person instruction, should the metric be maintained for two weeks.
According to the press release, being in the red tier allows Glenn County to follow the Small County Framework.
In the framework, small counties are subject to all existing blueprint rules (test positivity thresholds, minimum duration of three weeks in a tier before moving to a less restrictive tier, inability to skip over a tier while moving from more restrictive to less restrictive tier designations, etc.) with the exception of the new case rate threshold.
The case rate threshold is no longer adjusted per 100,000 people for maintaining tier status.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County has 29 active COVID-19 cases – two of which are hospitalized and 27 are self-isolating at home.
Since March, Glenn County has had 678 positive cases and 646 recoveries – three people have died in the county to date.
For more information on the state's COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.
For local questions, contact the Glenn County Public Health Department at 934-6588, COVID@countyofglenn.net or visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.