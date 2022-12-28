Glenn County native takes first place at statewide speak-off competition

Earlier this month, Gabrielle Brock, a senior at Core Butte Charter School, competed in the statewide California Association of Resource Conservation District’s annual Speak-Off Contest in Folsom along with three other high school students from across California and won first place.
“Selected to represent the Glenn County Resource Conservation District (RCD) at the Regional Contest Level held on October 27, 2022, Brock competed at Regionals placing first and advanced to the State Contest,” read a release issued by the Glenn County Resource Conservation District (GCRCD). “In other words, she prepped and worked very hard to advance to the State making at least $300 along the way. Kellie Wilson-Burt, Program Specialist of Glenn County RCD, observed that Brock’s speech was very well organized, had great content and she delivered an effective presentation to over 250 attendees.”
According to the release, the topic discussed at this year’s competition was “How does the long-term California drought affect your region and what can local Resource Conservation Districts do to help?”
Officials said Brock discussed three important topics when delivering her speech, including agriculture, fires and native wildlife.
“She also discussed how local RCD’s can help,” read the release. “Brock suggested that RCD’s help by pairing with local farmers to help them with ground water recharge. Her second recommendation suggested fire prevention methods and hazardous fuels reduction practices. And her third recommendation suggested was for RCDs to partner with the California Fish and Wildlife Services to raise awareness about the Pacific Flyway and its importance to waterfowl.”
The High School Speak-Off Contest, which is a crowd favorite according to RCD officials, was held during the 77th California Association of Resource Conservation Districts’ Annual Conference.
For more information on the RCD Connects with Kids program, call the Glenn County RCD at 530-934-4601 extension 5 or visit www.glenncountyrcd.org.