Glenn County was removed from Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s potential power shutoff list on Monday, according to the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, PGE announced that they were monitoring a new, potentially widespread wind event forecast to begin Tuesday and last through midday today (Wednesday) for Northern California – it’s a separate wind event from the one that triggered the power shutoff that began on Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Glenn County was originally expected to be included in the power shutoff but was removed from the list.
While Glenn County is no longer expected to be affected by the planned shutoff, the sheriff’s office is advising people be prepared for a power outage due to expected strong winds and the fact that damage could still occur.
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office will post updates as they come on their Facebook page.