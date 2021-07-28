To mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and the mandated closures that have impacted local businesses and employees, Glenn County has authorized Economic Development Grants to provide funding for local businesses.
According to a release issued by the Glenn County Planning and Community Development Services Agency, the county is offering grants ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 to eligible businesses within the unincorporated area of Glenn County. Funds are limited and applications will be processed in the order received, it was stated in the release.
To be eligible for a grant, applicants must have a brick-and-mortar presence in Glenn County
(unincorporated areas only); must have five or fewer employees; and stay-at-home orders and mandated shutdowns must have caused or be causing an impact to business revenue.
All eligible businesses must also be majority owned by residents of Glenn County and national chains and franchises are not eligible, according to the release.
Applications are available online at www.countyofglenn.net and the deadline to apply is Dec. 31.
For more information, call the Glenn County Planning and Community Development Services Agency at 934-6540 or email Planning@countyofglenn.net.