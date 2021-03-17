The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in Orland is beginning to offer vaccinations, according to a press release from the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency.
“This site will now provide two critical functions to the community in our efforts to combat COVID-19 spread,” it was stated in the press release. “OptumServe will continue to provide COVID-19 testing weekly, Monday through Wednesday. COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided Thursday through Saturday at this site.”
The site will provide more than 600 vaccinations per week with the ability to expand based on vaccine allocation. The site will include evening and Saturday hours, expanding the access to the vaccine.
According to the press release, the addition of this site will increase the delivery of the vaccine to residents of Glenn County.
Residents interested in making an appointment at the OptumServe vaccine site can schedule through the California MyTurn system at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.
Residents must meet the state vaccine eligibility criteria to access an appointment.
The OptumServe site is located at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
Eligible residents include:
–Healthcare providers.
–Crisis workers and social workers.
–Emergency services.
–Education and childcare providers.
–Food and agriculture personnel.
–Utilities personnel who provide emergency functions.
–Public transit personnel.
–Couriers.
–People living in congregate facilities.
–Janitors serving any of the listed sectors.
–People ages 65 and older.
–People ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.
According to the press release, Glenn County Public Health will be transitioning all vaccine registration to the MyTurn system and residents are encouraged to use this system for vaccine appointments.
Residents who are interested in being added on a quick call list for last-minute vaccine availability (for example, at the end of a clinic) can fill out the “Vaccine Quick Call Survey” at www.countyofglenn.net/covid19.
The quick call list will be used by providers who have an open vial and need to administer the remaining doses. Those on the list need to live locally and be able to respond quickly when called – residents on the list have the ability to decline when called and remain on the list until they receive their vaccination.
Testing at the OptumServe site will now be available Mondays from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
The site is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19 – whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Walk-ins are available but appointments are recommended.
To make an appointment, call 1-888-634-1123 or visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
Glenn County remains in the purple, most-restrictive tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework with a rate of 10.2 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people and a 4.8 percent positivity rate.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had 45 active COVID-19 cases – four of which were hospitalized and 41 were self-isolating.
Since March, there have been a total of 2,747 positive cases, 2,679 cases have been closed and 23 local virus-related deaths have been reported.
To view Glenn County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.