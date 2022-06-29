Glenn County’s OptumServe Testing Site for COVID-19 located at Orland Memorial Hall will be permanently closing on Thursday, according to county officials.
However, Glenn County Public Health has partnered with Tri Counties Community Action Partnership (TCCAP) to coordinate local COVID-19 test kit distribution to ensure residents have timely and convenient access to testing after the closure.
Beginning Friday, TCCAP will be distributing at-home test kits to Glenn County residents by appointment. These at-home test kits will be available to pick-up Monday through Friday in Willows and Orland.
To schedule an appointment to pick up testing kits, call the TCCAP COVID-19 Hotline at 1-855-268-2227. Time and location details will be provided when the appointment is scheduled.
According to officials, individuals experiencing any symptoms should test immediately, even if vaccinated.
“If your test is negative but you continue to have symptoms, test again 24-48 hours later,” said county officials. “Low amounts of virus early in infection can sometimes be missed by a test, and the test can be positive a few days later.”
Those that have been in close contact with COVID-19 are also encouraged to test immediately.
“Close contact means you shared the same indoor air space with this person for greater than a total of 15 minutes in a 24-hour period,” according to officials.
Those that are not exhibiting symptoms are encouraged to test within 3-5 days after exposure.
Health officials also said if you recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days and do not have new symptoms after a close contact, you do not need to test.
“Glenn County Public Health recommends residents get tested to assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said officials.
For additional information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or call 1-855-268-2227.