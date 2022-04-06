Glenn County and the city of Orland will receive $8.7 million for a 33-unit new construction permanent supportive housing project as part of the $136.6 million in Homekey round two funding awarded for 10 new projects across the state announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week.
“Homekey is providing thousands of individuals with the supportive services they need and a safe place to call home,” said Newsom. “We are continuing to act with urgency to fund quality Homekey projects, because that’s exactly what the moment demands – swift, decisive action to assist the most vulnerable Californians.”
Since the announcement of Newsom’s $2.75 billion in new funding to scale Homekey in September 2021, the state has approved projects that, when completed, will create nearly 3,000 housing units for Californians most in need of a place to call home, according to a release issued by the governor’s office. So far this year, the state has funded 49 projects statewide for a total allocation of approximately $830 million.
The Orland project – which is a coordinated effort between the city of Orland, Glenn County and Habitat for Humanity – will be built at the vacant Orlanda Inn Motel property located at 827 Newville Rd., Orland. The site is near a grocery store, a pharmacy, a bus stop, a library, employment center, a medical and dental clinic and the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency.
Orland City Manager Pete Carr said the Homekey funding from the state will be utilized to purchase the property, demolish the current structure and construct a new 33-unit facility which will include a common area meeting room where county social services providers can meet directly with residents of the apartments.
“The property will be fenced, gated and secured with on-site supervision,” said Carr.
Other on-site amenities will include a central laundry room, two barbeque areas and a landscaped community area. On-site supportive services will include several social services available to residents, ranging from behavioral health to employment skills.
According to the release issued by the governor’s office, the project will focus on individuals who are elderly, disabled and veterans and the tenancy is based on a vulnerability index to ensure the most in need are housed first. Carr said some of the residents that vacated the property prior to construction will qualify to return as residents of the new facility.
Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, the affiliate which oversees Glenn County, said Habitat estimates that the construction project will utilize around $6.5 million of the funding for construction, while the remainder of the balance will be used for programming.
“Habitat and Glenn Health and Human Services will be providing funding as well for the project,” said Hale.
According to Hale, this funding brings the ability to completely replace the current 13 room, dilapidated motel site with 33 new rooms of permanent, affordable housing for people in Glenn County who desperately need it.
Prior to the official announcement of Homekey award recipients, the Habitat team was confident with their application and moved forward with the purchase of the Orlanda Inn last month. Hale said Habitat has already signed escrow on the property and the selling party should be signing soon.
Hale said Habitat plans to start tearing down the old structure this month and construction is anticipated to be completed in late November.
“The place we will be removing has been a blight on the community and this will help in reducing law enforcement, as this place will be a safe gated community with onsite management,” said Hale. “We strive to be the best neighbors we can be and plan this project to improve the community and the perception of low-income housing.”
The city is also very pleased to see the structure removed, the surrounding area cleaned and replaced with housing for the most vulnerable population providing purpose and empowerment to the overall community.
“I’m thrilled to see the partnership between the city, county and Habitat come together to completely transform this old motel site into something that is needed and will really be positive in our community,” said Mayor Dennis Hoffman.
Glenn County Board of Supervisors Chairman Thomas J. Arnold said seeing the collaboration and speed that the city, county and Habitat worked to apply for this funding and the resulting success of that effort has been thrilling.
“This is a big win and will result in a nicer community in which to live,” said Arnold.
While Carr said Habitat for Habitat will own and operate the apartment complex, the city and the county will remain engaged with Habitat for Humanity for the long run.
“We are committed to the success of this project, which includes a well-managed place where many of the more vulnerable people in our community can find safe, affordable housing in a clean, decent, secure, positive environment,” said Carr.
Other projects to receive Homekey round two funding include the city of Modesto, the city of Merced, the city of Santa Fe Springs, Los Angeles County, the city of Arcata, the city of Oakland, the city and county of San Francisco and the Housing Authority of the city of Anaheim.
According to a release issued by the governor’s office, these projects will provide 488 housing units for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness when fully operational.