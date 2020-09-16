Glenn County Public Health is encouraging people to vaccinate.
“School may look very different this fall, but getting your kindergartner, seventh grader or college student vaccinated is still important to protect them against serious diseases,” it was stated in a press release.
The COVID-19 outbreak has caused some delays and lowered the number of children and adults who are getting their recommended shots, according to the press release.
“You may feel nervous about going in for routine doctor visits, but many offices are taking extra steps to safely see patients. These routine visits and vaccines are still important for your health,” said Dr. Jared Garrison, Glenn County public health officer.
According to the press release, if vaccinations continued to be delayed, it can put families and communities at risk for infection with vaccine-preventable illnesses.
“It’s essential to ensure children and adults continue to receive recommended vaccines and in the fall, everyone 6 months and older should get influenza vaccine,” it was stated in the press release.
For more information on vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, www.cdc.gov, or contact the Glenn County Public Health Department at 934-6588.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County reported 29 active COVID-19 cases – two of which are hospitalized and 27 are self-isolating.
Since March, 539 local residents have contracted COVID-19 and 507 have recovered – three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Glenn County.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said the county continues to be in the most restrictive tier of the state’s reopening framework.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are also accepted.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.