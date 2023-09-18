Glenn County Public Health will be hosting two senior clinics and three community clinics offering the seasonal influenza (flu) vaccine.
This year, the Orland community clinic will be a drive-through clinic at the Glenn County Fairgrounds.
All flu vaccines are free to persons 6-months and older. No appointment is needed for any of the clinics.
The high-dose flu vaccine will be offered to those 65 years and older at the senior clinics.
According to county health officials, the flu vaccine has been shown to prevent influenza illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths each year, adding, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 6-months and older to get the flu vaccine every year and the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and over.
Health officials recommend the best time to get the flu shot is late September or October to provide the best immunity for the duration of the flu season.
Clinic times and places Orland:
• Community Flu Vaccine Clinic – Drive-through at Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo St., Orland, Saturday, Sept 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Senior Flu Vaccine Clinics - Orland Senior Nutrition Center - 19 Walker Street, Orland - Thursday, Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Clinic times and places Willows:
• Willows Senior Nutrition Center - 556 East Sycamore Street, Willows; Tuesday, Oct. 3, 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
• Community Flu Vaccine Clinic - Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Willows Memorial Hall - 525 West Sycamore St., Willows
Clinic times and place Hamilton City:
• Hamilton City Community Park – corner of Broadway and Second streets, Hamilton City - Sunday, Oct. 1, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
In addition to the vaccine, there are other steps individuals can take to help protect themselves and others against the flu:
• Cover nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and throw the tissue in the trash after use.
• Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When sick, keep distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.
• If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when sick. This will help prevent spreading illness to others.
• Practice other good health habits. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at (530) 934-6588 or visit our website: www.countyofglenn.