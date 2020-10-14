Glenn County Public Health, in collaboration with LabCorp Employer Services, is offering two free community flu vaccine clinics, according to a press release.
The clinics are open to those 18 years and older.
The clinics are walk-in with no appointment necessary.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place including requiring the use of facial coverings.
“Annual vaccination for the flu is the best method to prevent or lessen the effects from the flu,” it was stated in the press release.
When and where the flu vaccine clinics will be:
– Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Glenn County Office of Education, conference room, 311 S Villa Ave., Willows.
– Thursday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Glenn Success Square, conference room, 131 E Walker St., Orland.
Glenn County Public Health is also offering appointment-based, drive-up clinics in Willows on Thursdays. Additionally, the vaccine is provided by many doctors' offices, medical clinics and pharmacies.
For a listing of sites that provide the flu vaccine, visit www.vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, contact the Glenn County Health Department 934-6588 or 1-800-655-5418 or visit www.countyofglenn.net and select “Public Health.”