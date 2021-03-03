Glenn County Public Health has launched an online system for residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who meet the current vaccine-eligibility criteria can visit www.countyofglenn.net/covid19, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Information” and complete the “Vaccine Interest Survey.”
Once a resident has completed the survey form, public health staff will get contact information and call to schedule an appointment for the upcoming clinics.
Those who don’t have internet access can call public health at 934-6588 and a staff member will help to complete the Vaccine Interest Survey over the phone.
As of Monday, Glenn County Public Health has administered 3,560 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 700 doses of vaccine are planned weekly through March 19.
Public health recently expanded the list of those eligible for the vaccine to include people 65 and older, sanitary staff, in-home supportive services workers, crisis workers, all emergency services personnel, professionals of education, licensed child care providers and agri-food workers.
A detailed list of sectors is available on the Glenn County website.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had 51 active COVID-19 cases – six of which were hospitalized and 45 were self-isolating.
To date, there have been a total of 2,708 positive cases in Glenn County and 23 coronavirus-related deaths.
To view Glenn County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.