Glenn County Public Health will host three community flu vaccine clinics and two senior clinics.
The clinics will provide free influenza vaccine to all people 6 months of age or older.
The flu is a contagious respiratory illness cased by influenza viruses that infest the nose, throat and lungs, according to a press release. It can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to hospitalization or even death.
Annual vaccination for the flu is the best method to prevent or lessen the effects from the flu.
In addition to the vaccine, there are other steps people can take to help prevent influenza, colds and other contagious illnesses:
- Cover one’s nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and throw the tissue in the trash after use.
- Wash one’s hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth. Germs can spread this way.
- Stay home when sick and try to limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
Community flu vaccine clinics
- Wednesday, Sept. 25: 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9: 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Hamilton City Elementary School, 277 Capay Ave., Hamilton City.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16: 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows.
Senior flu vaccine clinics
- Tuesday, Oct. 1: 9 a.m.-noon, Willows Senior Nutrition Center, 566 E Sycamore St., Willow.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2: 9 a.m.-noon, Orland Senior Nutrition Center, 19 Walker St., Orland.
If you’re not able to attend one of these clinics, the vaccine is also provided by some doctors’ offices, medical clinics and pharmacies. For a listing of sites that provide flu vaccine, visit flushot.healthmap.org.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, 1-800-655-5418 or visit www.countyofglenn.net and select “Public Health.”