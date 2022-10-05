Glenn County Public Health, in collaboration with Northern Valley Indian Health, will host two senior clinics and three community clinics offering the seasonal influenza vaccine and both Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines.
According to a release issued by Glenn County Public Health, the influenza vaccine is free to all persons six months of age and older and the Bivalent COVID-19 booster is free to all persons 12 years of age and older at least two months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and/or receiving a prior COVID-19 booster dose.
“Flu and COVID-19 vaccines may be administered concurrently, so do not hesitate to get boosted against COVID-19 when receiving your flu shot,” said public health officials.
The first senior flu and COVID booster vaccine clinic will be held at the Willows Senior Nutrition Center, 556 East Sycamore St., Willows, on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 8:30-11 a.m.
The next day, Friday, Oct. 14, another clinic will be held at the Orland Senior Nutrition Center, 19 Walker St., Orland, from 8:30-11 a.m.
The first community flu and COVID booster vaccination clinic will be held at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 West Sycamore St., Willows, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 2-5:30 p.m.
A second community flu and COVID booster vaccination clinic will be held at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland, on Friday, Oct. 21, from 2-5:30 p.m.
A community flu clinic will also be held at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 East Yolo St., Orland, on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The clinics will be walk-in only and no appointments are needed, according to local health officials.
“Getting vaccinated against the flu prevents millions of illnesses and doctor visits every year,” said public health officials. “In California, flu activity usually begins to increase in late November or December. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone six months and older to get a flu vaccine by the end of October to provide the best immunity for the duration of flu season.”
In addition to getting the vaccination, local health officials recommend that residents take steps to help prevent influenza, COVID-19, colds and other contagious illnesses, including covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and throwing the tissue in the trash after you use it; and washing your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth to reduce the spread of germs; and stay home when you are ill and try to limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
For more information, contact the Glenn County Public Health Department at 530-934-6588 or 1-800-655-5418 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/publichealth.