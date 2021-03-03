Glenn County Public Works Director Cole Grube announced that he has decided to resign effective today (Wednesday).
According to a press release from the county, Grube said he intends to take a sabbatical for at least one year to spend time with his family and friends.
A civil engineer and county employee of five years, Grube had served in the position since December 2019 and, before that, he acted as the assistant director.
“Personally, I am sad that we are going to lose him,” said Glenn County Supervisor Keith Corum, board chair. “He has been a dedicated and loyal employee who has worked with the board to accomplish our policies. He has brought unity and a better sense of direction to our Public Works staff.”
County Administrative Officer Scott De Moss said he and the board of supervisors wanted to thank Grube for “his service, outstanding leadership and professional expertise.”
Grube started a schedule for road maintenance and pothole repair, according to the press release. He also secured a grant to develop a Local Road Safety Plan and oversaw the transition of the county landfill to a trans