The Glenn County Resource Conservation District (RCD) recently helped a private landowner with the cleanup of illegal waste on their property west of Orland.
According to RCD officials, the partners helped recycle 18.08 tons of waste and 35 tires by contracting with local vendor Cook Construction through funding awarded by CalRecycle.
“The Farm and Ranch Solid Waste Cleanup and Abatement Grant Program provides funding from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) for the cleanup of illegally dumped material on farm or ranch property,” said RCD officials in a statement.
Grants are limited to $50,000 per site, with a limit of $200,000 per year for each eligible applicant, according to officials.
The program provides up to $1 million annually in grants for the cleanup of illegal solid waste sites on farm or ranch property in California.
Sites may be eligible for grant funding if the farm or ranch property has unauthorized solid waste disposal that occurred on a farm or ranch parcel(s); the property is in need of cleanup to abate a nuisance or public health and safety threat and/or a threat to the environment; the landowner is not responsible for the illegally disposed waste; and the property is zoned or otherwise authorized for agricultural activities, according to officials.
Eligible expenses included within the grant funding are, but are not limited to, waste removal and disposal, recycling, drainage control and grading improvement, slope and foundation stabilization, excavation, revegetation and site security.
For more information about the grant program, visit https://tinyurl.com/mtrkevhc.
For more information about local impacts, call the Glenn County RCD at 530-934-4601 extension 5 or email info@glenncountyrcd.org.