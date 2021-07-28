Glenn County RCD hosts ice cream social to promote fire awareness

Several first responders and their vehicles arrived at the Elk Creek High School football field on Friday evening, but they were not there to respond to an emergency situation; they were there to enjoy some ice cream and chat with the community during the second installment of the “Ice Cream Social – Fire Awareness and Meet Your Partners” event, hosted by the Glenn County Resource Conservation District.
After more than two years, the newly founded tradition returned to Elk Creek to give the community of Glenn County the opportunity to connect with the first responders that serve throughout the county while increasing fire awareness and encouraging protection of local properties.
“The event is also to bring agencies who work together in the community in a fun setting,” said Kandi Manhart-Belding, executive officer for the Glenn County RCD.
Manhart-Belding this year’s ice cream social went well, although community attendance was down from the first event held in 2019.
“The original date on June 18 was canceled due to extreme heat warnings and guidance by the County to stay indoors,” said Manhart-Belding. “However, Glenn County RCD and partners preserviered and pending wildfires in the area - went for another date in July!”
According to Manhart-Belding, there were over nine partners with booths, including host Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Indian Valley Volunteer Fire Department, CAL FIRE, Forest Service , Glenn County Sheriff - OES, Glenn County Behavioral Health , Glenn County Agricultural Department, Farm Bureau, and Farm Service Agency - Loan Department.
Manhart-Belding said Glenn County RCD handed out vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ice cream with toppings to make a sunda cream and there were also children’s activities, demonstrations, fire engines and Cal Fire’s new Firehawk helicopter. Each participant also had little goodies to hand out and resources were also distributed about Fire Prevention and Wildfire awareness.
Manhart-Belding said the community expressed appreciation to partners for gathering and helping inform the community about fire prevention.
“They loved the ice cream and many said they look forward to more in the future,” said Manhart-Belding. “On behalf of the Glenn County Resource Conservation District, we thank the Glenn County community partners and residents for attending. Collaboration is key in working together in good times and bad.”