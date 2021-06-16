The Glenn County Resource Conservation District will host an “Ice Cream Social – Fire Awareness and Meet Your Partners” event this week.
The goal of the event is to connect the public with first responders in the community.
The event will include children’s activities, demonstrations, fire engines, Cal Fire’s new Firehawk helicopter, how to protect one’s home and/or ranch and more – all equipment is pending based on emergencies.
The event will take place on Friday, June 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Elk Creek High School football field, 3430 County Road 309, Elk Creek.