The Glenn County Resource Conservation District will host a soil health workshop next week to demonstrate cover crop planting.
“Join us for a discussion on cover cropping in orchards,” read a release issued by the Glenn County RCD. “See a seeder in action and learn about all steps to planting a cover crop - choosing beneficial species, keys to calibration, seeding and more!”
The workshop will be held at the California Olive Ranch, KK&R Orchards in Artois, on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 9:30-11 a.m.
At the olive orchard, California Olive Ranch planted cover crops in December 2020 and October 2021 on approximately half of the field’s acreage, according to the release, and Chico State’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems will monitor the impact of the cover crops to soil health over three years.
“The discussion will also include funding opportunities available to growers through CDFA’s Healthy Soils Program,” read the release. “CDFA’s Healthy Soils Program funds the implementation of several conservation management practices that improve soil health and increase carbon sequestration. Practices include compost application, tillage reduction, cover cropping, mulching, whole orchard recycling, windbreak and hedgerow planting and more! Reach out to the Glenn County RCD or Chico State’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems to learn more about this funding opportunity.”
This project is supported by the ‘California Climate Investments’ program, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.
Advance registration is required as space is limited. To register and receive directions to the orchard, contact Kellie Wilson Burt at 530-934-4601 ext. 5 or email kellie@glenncountyrcd.org.
For more information, visit www.glenncountyrcd.org.