The Glenn County Resource Conservation District and University of California Extension will b hosting a prescribed fire on private lands workshop, according to a press release.
The workshop will offer an opportunity for people to learn about options for prescribed fire on private lands, laws and permits, and community-based prescribed burn associations.
It’s designed for private land owners and land-managers and anyone else interested in learning more about how to plan and implement prescribed fire on private lands.
The event will highlight success from neighboring counties, including the prescribed burn association model that is currently gaining momentum in Humboldt County and across Northern California.
Speakers Lenya Quinn-Davidson and Jeffrey Stackhouse, both of Humboldt County UCCE, are experts in the field of prescribed fire on private lands, having worked to establish the Humboldt County Prescribed Burn Association.
Josh Davy, UCCE livestock and range adviser, will bring the local forage and weed-control angle, along with Cal Fire and Air Pollution Control representatives to share their agencies’ perspectives.
The workshop will take place on Wednesday, March 25, from 10:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Glenn County Farm Bureau, 831 Fifth St., Orland.
The registration fee is $20 to attend – which includes lunch. RSVP is required by Monday, March 23.
To register online, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prescribed-fire-on-private-lands-workshop-orland-tickets-97794683531.
People can also call the Ritta Martin, program coordinator for Glenn County RCD, at 934-4601 ext. 5 or ritta@glenncountyrcd.org.