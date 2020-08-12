The state recently announced that there was a problem with the electronic system that is used to relay COVID-19 lab results, CalREDIE, which resulted in an undercount of cases across the state.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said they saw an increase in cases over the weekend due to the glitch but local COVID-19 case numbers should now be up to date.
On Saturday, Glenn County saw 10 of the backlogged positive test results and 15 on Sunday, Medina said. She said they also received an increase in negative test results.
Medina said there has also been a backlog in the turnaround time for people receiving their test results – although it has improved.
With the state-run OptumServe site in Orland, Medina said it was taking about four to six days for people to receive their COVID-19 test results.
“I think the most we’ve seen has been 16 days, then a couple of weeks back we were looking at 10 to 14 days,” Medina said.
One of the factors in getting results back, she said, is priority: if someone is symptomatic, a first responder or healthcare worker, their results may be prioritized.
It also depends on testing labs.
“Ultimately, it boils down to the labs having the capabilities to run the volume of tests they’re (conducting),” Medina said.
She said they ask if someone feels ill, symptomatic or a close contact to another confirmed case to self-isolate and not to wait for their test results.
People are encouraged to utilize the OptumServe testing site in Orland.
The testing site – located at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland – is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 37 active COVID-19 cases in Glenn County, 36 of which are isolated at home and one is hospitalized.
Since March, 396 Glenn County residents have contracted COVID-19 and 356 have recovered.
There have been three coronavirus-related deaths to date in the county.