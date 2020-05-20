Glenn County received approval for the local variance application through the state to reopen through Phase 2B of the Glenn County COVID-19 Recovery and Reopening Plan, according to a press release.
The following are businesses and activities authorized to reopen immediately under Phase 2B:
– Personal services: Limited to car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities and landscape gardening.
– Office-based businesses: All office-based and professional work, including preventative medical, optometry and dental with adequate personal protective equipment.
– Dine-in restaurants: Restricted to 50 percent capacity, as physical distancing permits.
– Retail stores: Limited capacity based on physical distancing requirements.
– Outdoor recreation: Individual activities, such as hiking, biking and walking paths, parks, outdoor day-use faculties, campgrounds and any noncongregate outdoor activities.
– Childcare: Limited to groups of 10 or less.
– Animal care services: Such as grooming, kennels and shelters.
However, higher-risk activities and businesses should remain closed during Phase 2B, including gyms and fitness centers; personal care services like cosmetology, barbers, tattoo parlors and massage; bars; public and community pools; organized sports; large, congregate settings like schools, camps, churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, theaters, fairs and outdoor and indoor spectator sport venues.
Senior residential and care facilities should remain closed to nonessential visitors.
As the state and the region begin to safely reopen, additional businesses and services will be authorized to reopen.
According to the press release, this will allow for a slow and steady pace to return the community to normal operations – which is necessary to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Community support and personal responsibility is critical for this plan to work,” it was stated in the press release. “We ask that each resident of Glenn County make informed decisions to keep yourself and your family healthy throughout the duration of this pandemic.”
The Glenn County Recovery and Reopening Plan as well as sector specific reopening guidance can be viewed at www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.